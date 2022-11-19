SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 221,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,198. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
