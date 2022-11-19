SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 221,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.61. 624,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,734. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.