SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes $25.21 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,397,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,205,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 4,639,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,108. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

