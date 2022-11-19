Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,581 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,574,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

