Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,416 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

