Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day moving average is $241.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.