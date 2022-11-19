Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $248.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

