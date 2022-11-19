Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $287.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $694.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average of $221.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

