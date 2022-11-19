Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 288.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $178,309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,656 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 827,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 804,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 778,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.