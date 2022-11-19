Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.