Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,889 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $713,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Kellogg stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.