Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SSD stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 225,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,491. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

