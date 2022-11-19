SingularityNET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $843,173.60 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.20 million and $843,173.60 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,759.18 or 0.99977783 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00239297 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.03955134 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $483,426.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

