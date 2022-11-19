Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 13th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after buying an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

