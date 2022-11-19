Societe Generale Increases Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target to €41.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €38.00 ($39.18) to €41.00 ($42.27) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFNNY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($35.05) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

