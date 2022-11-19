Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) is Rpo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rpo LLC grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,223 shares during the quarter. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III comprises about 2.5% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rpo LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Stock Performance

Shares of SWAG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 77,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

