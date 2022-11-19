SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $355.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $306.39 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 150.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

