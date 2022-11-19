Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 61.3% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

