Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,884 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

