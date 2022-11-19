Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,049 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of WSM opened at $122.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

