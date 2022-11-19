Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 167,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

