Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

