Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $350,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 224,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

