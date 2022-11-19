Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 148.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,674,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 58,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,536,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $225.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $228.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

