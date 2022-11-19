Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 33,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,913,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,954,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 40,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $76.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

