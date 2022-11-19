Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

