Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.