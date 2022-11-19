Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.