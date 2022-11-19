Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $170.21 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $170.21 million and $1.63 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,634.96 or 0.99997421 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042527 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00237548 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00820507 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

