SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
SP Plus Price Performance
Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.40. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $37.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
