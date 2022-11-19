SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.40. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $37.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth $129,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

