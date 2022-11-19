SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $162.79. 4,321,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average is $163.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

