SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.