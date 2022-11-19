SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,689,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

