Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

