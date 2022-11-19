Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.35.

Splunk Stock Down 1.2 %

SPLK opened at $77.30 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after acquiring an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. XN LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,262,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

