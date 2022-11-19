Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $76.99 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $266.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.