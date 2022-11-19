Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.72.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
