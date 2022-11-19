Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as high as C$13.64. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.67.

