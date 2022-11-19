SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 48,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 34,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 34.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.98 million and a P/E ratio of -20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

