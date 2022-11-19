Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 30.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 392,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Starbucks by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

