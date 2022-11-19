Starname Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $689,705.22 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $689,705.22 and $553.54 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

