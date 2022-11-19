Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $14.30 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Status has a market cap of $78.11 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,648.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00237422 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02221326 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $9,944,773.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

