Status Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $77.03 million and $9.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02134782 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,292,343.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

