Stephens Raises Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $32.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $947.86 million and a PE ratio of 329.92. Cadre has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadre by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,219,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadre by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in Cadre in the third quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

