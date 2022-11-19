Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.80

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TWM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.61.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

