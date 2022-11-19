StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $896.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $104,682 in the last ninety days. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.