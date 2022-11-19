StockNews.com Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.02 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

