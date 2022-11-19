StockNews.com Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.
Codexis Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 926,159 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after buying an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
