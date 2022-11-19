Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $27.00 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

