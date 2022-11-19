Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Strattec Security Price Performance
Shares of STRT opened at $27.00 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.