Substratum Trading Down 18.2% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $223,240.23 and approximately $123.99 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0006435 USD and is down -9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $122.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

