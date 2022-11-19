Suku Price Tops $0.0583 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Suku has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $826,312.24 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars.

